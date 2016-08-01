Michael Douglas' son, Cameron Douglas, has been released from prison after serving seven years, as People reports. The young Douglas was originally sentenced to five years in prison in 2010 for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine. He faced additional charges after he confessed to drug smuggling during his incarceration.
Douglas spent two years in solitary confinement as a result of this extended sentence.
Douglas' father has been consistently supportive of his son, telling People at the time of his son's initial arrest, "It's a very difficult situation and painful, as I'm sure any mother and father of a substance abuser knows. So we're doing the best we can."
The elder Douglas also noted later that he felt his son's extended sentence was overly harsh. "I see him twice a month now because he's incarcerated closer to our home. He's a drug addict, but he's done more than his fair share of time for it."
Cameron Douglas echoed his father's sentiments in a letter penned for The Huffington Post back in 2013, taking the prison system to task for its unfair treatment of drug addicts.
"I’m not saying that I didn’t deserve to be punished, or that I’m worthy of special treatment. I made mistakes and I’ll gladly and openly admit my faults," he wrote.
Douglas continued, "However, I seem to be trapped in a vicious cycle of relapse and repeat, as most addicts are. Unfortunately, whereas the effective remedy for relapse should be treatment, the penal system’s 'answer' is to lock the door and throw away the key."
Cameron Douglas was scheduled be be released sometime in 2018. The 37-year-old is currently living in a halfway house in Brooklyn, NY.
