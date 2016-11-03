This past year has been all about Gilmore Girls, all of the time. With the show's upcoming revival, our Stars Hollow fever has gotten hotter and hotter, and the only remedy is the fact that now, there are beauty products inspired by our favorite small town — and we couldn't be more satisfied.
It's true, we've gone down the deepest, darkest path of Google search to find anything that satiated our fast-talking, junk-food loving, Gilmore Girls-craving and (good news!) we may have found it. According to HelloGiggles, the online retailer, Urban Tee Farm, has expanded its collection of GG-themed T-shirts into beauty, and it's perfect. The three different lip balms come in flavors inspired by the show, and have kooky names to match (like Vicious Trollop and Java Junkie). What's more, we also just discovered that Brija Cosmetics has 17 eyeshadows based on Gilmore Girls, and we can barely handle the excitement.
While the series won't premiere for a few more weeks, you can definitely catch us binge-watching every past season and applying all of these products to our faces in the meantime. Because seriously, who couldn't use a little more Kirk in their life?
