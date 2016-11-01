Hey, procrastinators! Now is the time to book your holiday travel. For the next three days, Virgin America has some great deals for the holiday season. If you book your tickets before 11:59 p.m. on November 3, you could pay as little as $49 for airfare.
The deal is only valid for travel between November 29 and February 8. Virgin America is handing you a chance to travel on the cheap, which hardly ever happens, so this is the time to snag your tickets. You could visit San Francisco for just $154, or check out New Year's Eve in New York City for $69.
Looking to really get away from it all? The sale also includes flights to Hawaii for as little as $219 each way.
Planning your holiday travel isn't necessarily fun, but if you act now you could save big — and maybe even go somewhere way more fun than your parents' couch (sorry, Mom and Dad). Or, if you're still dillydallying, read our guide to the best times to book holiday travel.
