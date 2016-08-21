Here's The Best Time To Book This Year's Holiday Travel

Are you starting to freak out about spending tons of hard-earned cash on flights home over the holiday season? (Yes, it's coming sooner than you think!) Here's some info that might be relevant to you and your budget.
First, don't freak out — you have time! According to data from global travel search engine Skyscanner, the best time to save money when booking holiday travel is no more than four weeks prior to Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.
That information comes from studying the booking habits of Skyscanner's more than 50 million users, Condé Nast Traveler reports. The data was based on U.S. domestic flights and it also showed there are potential savings available if you are booking a flight the very same week.
Here's how it breaks down by holiday:
Thanksgiving: The week of October 31, four weeks before the holiday, offered the highest potential savings of 7.7%. Not huge numbers, but it's still money in your pocket. If you dare risk it, you can also find 1.98% in savings the week of Thanksgiving.
Christmas: You're going to want to start booking this trip when you're getting ready to head home for Thanksgiving. That's right: The week of November 21 will offer the best deals, with possible savings of 6.41%.
New Years: After family obligations are done, you might want to head to Tulum to ring in 2017 (we sure do!), Skyscanner recommends trying a last-minute booking, with 6.72% of savings one week before and 6.67% two weeks out. See you on the beach!
