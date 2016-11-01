When Did I Become "Them"?

This election cycle has given immigrants one of three labels: They are criminals, workers taking jobs from Americans, or people that do the work no one else wants to do. This baffles me because this is not the reality I grew up with. My mother came to this country on a nursing scholarship. Although thousands of women applied, only three were selected. My mother came in fourth. But a week before the three winners were set to leave, one of them found out that she was pregnant and was disqualified. This is how my mother was fortuitously able to come to the United States.



After her arrival, my mom transitioned from nurse to ultimately running numerous mental health facilities across the U.S. For 15 years, she employed hundreds of people and provided mental health care for thousands of others during an era when the subject was taboo. My mother also inspired my other family members who have immigrated to the U.S. to open medical practices or meaningful businesses that positively contribute to the country as a whole.



I myself took cues from her when I started my own company, Fortuned Culture, a global accessories line that supports charities that empower underserved women and children across the world. This is what makes this country great: innovative and meaningful contributions on various levels, many of them made by immigrants.

