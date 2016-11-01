Oh, Ulta, seeing your bright-orange bags brings us nothing but joy. And when those bags are stuffed to the brim with new products, we're on cloud nine. Luckily, one of our go-to beauty shops rolls out new products and brands on the reg, so our makeup bags are constantly full. November is here, and that means more, more, more. (Why? Because we said so!)



The holidays are approaching, and before things kick into high gear, let's focus on ourselves for a second, shall we? Stocking stuffers are fun for friends and family, but they're also handy necessities for us. And Ulta has plenty coming, along with some awesome gift sets. But if you're a Scrooge and don't want to give in to holiday cheer just yet, stick to the new launches and brand introductions (hello, NARS).



Ahead, the shiny, brand-spanking-new products coming straight to Ulta Beauty shelves this month.