In my experience, protesting these notes carries with it the risk that teachers won’t support you, and that your peers will think of you as humorless. During my freshman year, a classmate once objected to being sent numerous sexual notes, and was laughed at by virtually every student in the 200-person committee — including the girls.



To me, the laughter didn’t seem malicious; students oblivious to the harassment simply perceived these crude notes as a joke. The adult moderators should have known better, but the response I saw was little more than a vague admonishment to everyone and no disciplinary action. It became clear to all the girls that advocating for oneself would be met with laughter, then silence. The notes continued, but no one ever raised the subject again.



Passing offensive notes is such a common experience that many schools’ teams hold a briefing before every conference to discourage the practice. The notes I have seen have one thing in common: They are not being sent to boys.

