In my four years at Model UN, I took little notice of these casual displays of sexism (perhaps due to having internalized the normalization of misogyny within our culture). But my attitude changed when news started circulating in the fall of 2015 that it was highly likely a woman would be selected to the next secretary-general of the UN. Alas, Portugal’s former prime minister, Antonio Guterres, snagged the position instead — and I can’t help but imagine what it would mean to the girls who dedicate their time to Model UN to see a woman in that role.Though the United Nations prides itself on its ostensibly equitable representation of women at its senior levels, there’s actually not a lot of clear data regarding how many women the UN employs . What’s more, one of the candidates for the post of secretary-general, Susana Malcorra, has said that the competition for the position was pervaded by misogyny and gender bias within the UN. As I transition into college and eventually retire from Model UN, I hope that both the high-school and real-world institutions progress in a way that makes them more equitable for female delegates.I hope that our culture will cease its consistent invalidation of both women’s intellectual capabilities and their experiences with sexual harassment — both in Model UN and outside of it.