Apple Just Removed A Feature That's Existed Since 1984

Steve Jobs famously conceived of the iMac as a friendly, welcoming computer. The machine's pleasing lines and fun colors would be a welcome, accessible alternative to the business boxes put out by their competitors. Indeed, Mac has been firmly aligned against gray monotony since their famous 1984 Super Bowl commercial. But recently, the MacBook Pro got just a little less friendly with the removal of its startup sound, Pingie reports.
The sound has changed and evolved over the years, but it's always signaled the same thing: Your computer is ready for you. Pingie noticed the change when browsing through the tech notes on how to reset the MacBook Pro's NVRAM.
"Press and hold the Command-Option-P-R keys immediately after you turn on your Mac."
"Hold these keys down for at least 20 seconds to ensure that your Mac completes the process correctly."
The instructions used to say to wait for the startup chime to sound twice. The chime has been abandoned, probably, because your MacBook now turns on automatically when opened. Playing the chime could be disruptive in the middle of class or a meeting. Besides, startup is now nearly instantaneous with the proliferation of solid state drives.
But fear not. If you really must have your chime, you can find instructions on re-enabling it here.
For more on the new MacBook, check out our guide.
