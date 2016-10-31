So, how does Tyga feel about all this? We have no idea, but Twitter seems to be pretty sure he's upset about it.



"You know Tyga hella hurt his son wanted to be his step daddy for Halloween," one person wrote.



"Tyga gotta feel like shit seeing and hearing his son wants to be his step dad for Halloween," someone else tweeted.



Another tweet reads, "King wanted to be Rob for Halloween if that ain't a slap in the face to Tyga..."



If Tyga is indeed upset about his son dressing up as his future stepdad — and his ex's new boo — that is pretty understandable. But it is just a costume.

