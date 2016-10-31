Tyga's Son Dressed Up As Rob Kardashian For Halloween

Carolyn L. Todd
When your mom is Blac Chyna, your dad is Tyga, your future stepdad is Rob Kardashian, and your dad is dating your future stepdad's sister (Kylie Jenner), life can be a little confusing. Chyna and Tyga's son, King Cairo, for instance, decided to dress up as stepdad-to-be Rob Kardashian for Halloween this year.
Chyna shared several videos of her four-year-old's Rob costume on Instagram and Snapchat, and the results are actually incredibly adorable. "This is the cutest thing ever I must say!! 😩😍" the proud mama captioned a video on Instagram. "King doesn't want to be the Ferrari man anymore for Halloween but instead wants to be Rob ☺️☘️!!!" Apparently, King had a different costume in mind until recently; he was initially going to be The Ferrari Man. (King is a big fan of the Ferrari, as evident by the Ferrari-themed birthday party dad Tyga threw him a couple of weeks ago.) Seems he had a change of heart.
Advertisement

"Guess who wants to be Rob for Halloween?"

A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

So, how does Tyga feel about all this? We have no idea, but Twitter seems to be pretty sure he's upset about it.

"You know Tyga hella hurt his son wanted to be his step daddy for Halloween," one person wrote.

"Tyga gotta feel like shit seeing and hearing his son wants to be his step dad for Halloween," someone else tweeted.

Another tweet reads, "King wanted to be Rob for Halloween if that ain't a slap in the face to Tyga..."

If Tyga is indeed upset about his son dressing up as his future stepdad — and his ex's new boo — that is pretty understandable. But it is just a costume.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture