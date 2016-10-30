Brie Larson had quite the adventure when she went to go vote in California on Saturday —one that included pizza. How do we know this, you might ask? Because Larson documented it all on Instagram.
Larson was on a mission to cast her ballot early, no matter how long it would take. And long it was.
Unfortunately, pizza didn't make the line move any faster and after three hours (!!!) Larson was still waiting to vote. Of course, she was not alone.
CBS Los Angeles reported that the turnout was so big for the first weekend of early voting in Los Angeles county that people waited four hours or more to fill out their ballot. So many people showed up that polling places stayed open past their original 4 p.m. closing time.
But, as Larson's "Give A Damn" shirt made clear, long lines and hunger would not stop her from completing her patriotic duty.
So, if you find yourself on a long voting line this year follow Larson's lead: Fill yourself up with pizza and sugar and keep thinking of that really cool "I Voted" sticker you'll get when it's all over.
Let the adventure in voting begin!
