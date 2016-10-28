John Mayer Is Open To Doing A Collab With Katy Perry

John Mayer and Katy Perry might have dated on and off for several years, but the Continuum singer says that he doesn't feel pressured to collaborate with her — or anyone — again, according to E! News.
After the Jazz Foundation's 15th annual "A Great Night in Harlem" event, a reporter caught up with Mayer to ask about his next album. When asked if he'd be interested in working with Drake or Perry on his next album, Mayer seemed satisfied to do his own thing.
"I usually go platinum with no features," Mayer told E! News.
The gag in "going platinum with no features," is that the line is a common refrain among fans of J. Cole. After the rapper's album 2014 Forest Hills Drive went double platinum without featuring any other artists, the line became a meme.
Mayer's solo work has gone platinum before, but he did say he's not ruling anyone out.
"If the right song came around...I look at great musicians. You write the right song, you send it to somebody, but I don't have anything in mind at the moment."
Maybe his upcoming seventh studio album could use a boost from his ex to really rise to the top of the charts
