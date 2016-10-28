Today in Halloweentown news: Sophie, played by Emily Roeske, traded her life of wands and witchcraft for a new career. The Disney Channel Original Movie star is now a martial arts instructor in Arizona.
After co-starring in Halloweentown (1998), Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge (2001), and Halloweentown High (2004), Roeske stepped away from life in front of the camera. Today, she is a guest instructor at Surprise Family Karate.
According to the martial arts school's site, Roeske is a "3rd degree black belt, is a national champion, forms/weapons Grand Champion, formerly ranked #1 in the country and current Arizona State Champion." At Surprise Family Karate, she teaches American Freestyle Karate. She's also an NSCA Certified Personal Trainer, according to the school's site.
After co-starring in Halloweentown (1998), Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge (2001), and Halloweentown High (2004), Roeske stepped away from life in front of the camera. Today, she is a guest instructor at Surprise Family Karate.
According to the martial arts school's site, Roeske is a "3rd degree black belt, is a national champion, forms/weapons Grand Champion, formerly ranked #1 in the country and current Arizona State Champion." At Surprise Family Karate, she teaches American Freestyle Karate. She's also an NSCA Certified Personal Trainer, according to the school's site.
In case you missed our Halloweentown trip down memory lane, the rest of the cast is doing pretty well. Debbie Reynolds (Aggie Cromwell) is still an icon. Kimberly J. Brown (a.k.a. Marnie) is working on her own projects, and Judith Hoag (Gwen Cromwell) has a starring role on Nashville.
Advertisement