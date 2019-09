Today in Halloweentown news : Sophie, played by Emily Roeske, traded her life of wands and witchcraft for a new career. The Disney Channel Original Movie star is now a martial arts instructor in Arizona.After co-starring in Halloweentown (1998), Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge (2001), and Halloweentown High (2004), Roeske stepped away from life in front of the camera. Today, she is a guest instructor at Surprise Family Karate.According to the martial arts school's site, Roeske is a "3rd degree black belt, is a national champion, forms/weapons Grand Champion, formerly ranked #1 in the country and current Arizona State Champion." At Surprise Family Karate, she teaches American Freestyle Karate. She's also an NSCA Certified Personal Trainer, according to the school's site.