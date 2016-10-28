MAC Is Finally Launching Strobe Creams For Every Skin Concern — & They're So Good

A good highlighter can perform makeup miracles — the ability to zap some life back into even the dullest, most hungover-looking visage, for example. And color correctors? Those are pretty magical, too. The hues can counteract redness, shadows, and more. If you're a fan of both worlds (and let's be real, you'd be crazy if you weren't), you're about to be obsessed with the new MAC Strobe Creams.
If the name sounds familiar, that's because it is: The brand has long carried a pinkish Strobe Cream, which became an instant cult classic years ago for its pearlescent pigments and souped-up antioxidant formula. One dollop of the stuff over moisturizer made skin look near-perfect. Now, the brand just introduced four new shades meant to de-stress, de-snooze, hydrate, and highlight — and we're so. Freaking. Excited.
The formulas come in peachy, red, gold, and silver tones, which are the perfect solution for people who want the effect of a full-blown strobe without having to sacrifice their skin concerns. The products are hitting shelves next week on November 3, so click ahead for a sneak peek at the products that'll light the way for years to come.
