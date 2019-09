The Moment I Realized That Trump Triggers Men, Too

And of course, that boy never expressed regret for his actions. In fact, the next time I saw him, he’d grinned at me, causing me to retch in a nearby garbage can. He likely never learned from what he did. That’s why it was so heartening to hear that Pete had not only realized what was wrong with his actions, but felt the need to reach out after so many years to give me the only sense of justice he could. His apology stood in for the many others I likely will never receive. It reminded me that this is often how broader progress is made — over many years, and sometimes through disjointed, non-dramatic actions that many of us will never know about, because most people don’t have Pete’s courage and self-awareness.I wrote back to Pete immediately, sending him a Facebook hug, and wishing I could give him a real one — he lives in another state, and no emoji or sticker can convey what this conversation meant to me. He told me he was tearing up, presumably in relief at getting this weight off his chest after so many decades, and for my understanding. The idea that Pete had carried this around all this time was heartbreaking to me — he was a kid, too, and I have a pretty good idea what he’d been taught about consent and respect in the ‘80s, if anything. My coworker pointed out that, given how shaken Pete was by what he did and how long he’s lived with the guilt, his own dark thoughts and actions probably scared him more than his actions at the time scared me.Which brings me back to my despair over Trump’s followers, many of whom openly denigrate women . Logic tells me there are many Petes out there, too, who either always knew or have learned the hard way what rape culture does to women — or others who have yet to have their own epiphanies, election-related or not.They may not hold rallies, but they are legion, and they are why I’m optimistic. Perhaps Trump should be thanked for accidentally contributing to that progress, if only by “triggering” men into remembering incidents like this, and perhaps making amends and forgiving themselves.On second thought, nah.