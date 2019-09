Suki Waterhouse Is Looking For Love — & She's Using This Dating App

"I'm on Raya," the British star, who just launched the Pop & Suki accessories line with pal Poppy Jamie, shared. "Me and my sister [Immy] are on it. We just talk to each other instead of potential dates. I know that in the future I want to be in a committed, loving relationship and have kids. Even though I'm happy being single, I spend a lot of time dreaming about being in love. But right now, I'm building... I'm doing all these things for me. I don't know if I have the tools to be in a relationship right now."Waterhouse was last linked to actor Bradley Cooper, from whom she split in 2015 . We're sure it's just a matter of time before true love comes calling again. For her sake, we just hope it's not fellow Raya user John Mayer on the phone.