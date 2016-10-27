Earlier this month, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy teased some exciting details about what terrors we can expect from the second half of season 6. Murphy told E! News that some fan-favorite actors would be showing up in My Roanoke Nightmare, including Finn Wittrock — "playing his most fucked-up character of all time," in Murphy's words.
"To the point where [Finn] was like, 'This is so crazy that I don't know that I can do it, but I'll do it.'" And apparently, we met said fucked-up character on Wednesday night — but you probably missed him.
Wittrock turned up on last night's episode for a split second, as Vanity Fair notes, playing a member of the nasty, hillbilly cannibal clan known as the Polks. His character, named Cain according to IMDb, is the one holding the camera — which explains why we didn't see very much of him. He also doesn't do anything on par with his last AHS character, Freak Show's supremely sick Dandy Mott. (Wittrock also played vampire Rudy Valentino and male model Tristan Duffy on Hotel.)
But since he's a Polk, we can imagine Cain is capable of stuff like, oh, I don't know, disemboweling a human and roasting them like a pig. And Murphy is never one to not deliver on his promises. All we know for sure is that there's a whole lot of crazy shit left to come on this season of American Horror Story.
