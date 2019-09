Hilary Duff Thinks Three's A Crowd In The Bedroom

A little Instagram snooping tells us that the lady coming between Duff and Walsh is a pitbull rescue named Ella. Walsh adopted her six years ago and, in his words , "she's been the love of my life." His feed also reveals that the crowd in that bed may have been larger than three even. Walsh has another pitbull named Trent — also a rescue — with whom he also seems to be very much in love. I mean, just look at these angels (scroll down for adorable pics) and how completely enamored Walsh is with his puppy loves. Who wouldn't be jealous of that beautiful bond?