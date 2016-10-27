Hilary Duff Thinks Three's A Crowd In The Bedroom

Hilary Duff just made her new relationship with personal trainer Jason Walsh Instagram-official — and already there appears to be some trouble in the bedroom.
Duff shared a pouty photo of herself in bed with Walsh, who is fast-asleep and shamelessly cuddling another girl. "Well this isn't fair," Duff wrote.
A little Instagram snooping tells us that the lady coming between Duff and Walsh is a pitbull rescue named Ella. Walsh adopted her six years ago and, in his words, "she's been the love of my life." His feed also reveals that the crowd in that bed may have been larger than three even. Walsh has another pitbull named Trent — also a rescue — with whom he also seems to be very much in love. I mean, just look at these angels (scroll down for adorable pics) and how completely enamored Walsh is with his puppy loves. Who wouldn't be jealous of that beautiful bond?
This is my boy (Trent) he's a rescue pitbull and one of the sweetest dogs You'll ever meet. Help us save pit bulls by reserving a climber at rise-nation.com for our #climbforacause 100% of the proceeds will go to Angel city pitbull rescues (local). These are amazing dogs and they deserve a chance to find a home. Please repost and share. #whorescuedwho @risenation #love #photooftheday #pitbull #losangeles
