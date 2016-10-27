Hilary Duff Thinks Three's A Crowd In The Bedroom

This is my boy (Trent) he's a rescue pitbull and one of the sweetest dogs You'll ever meet. Help us save pit bulls by reserving a climber at rise-nation.com for our #climbforacause 100% of the proceeds will go to Angel city pitbull rescues (local). These are amazing dogs and they deserve a chance to find a home. Please repost and share. #whorescuedwho @risenation #love #photooftheday #pitbull #losangeles

A photo posted by JASON WALSH (@risemovement) on Feb 20, 2016 at 8:23am PST