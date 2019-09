Not to worry, GG fans. The show's costume designer Brenda Maben and actress Kelly Bishop shed some light on the mystery to Vanity Fair . "When someone loses a spouse that they’ve been very close to and been married to for years and years and years...the way you think, the way you dress, you don’t change that immediately. There’s a mourning period," Maben said.Bishop added, "There’s a very specific reason, which is very — how can I say — there’s kind of a pop culture reference to it... It will all become very clear very quickly once the scene starts, and it will make a lot of people laugh.”Okay, so the mystery isn't completely solved, but we'll take what we can get. And we have to give the duo props for making sure Emily still accessorizes her casual look with pearls.Watch the full trailer again, below.