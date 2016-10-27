If you're like us, you've spent plenty of time trying to decode every single thing in the new trailer for the Gilmore Girls reboot. But there is one moment in particular that really stands out. Even the most casual fan knows that Lorelai's mom, Emily Gilmore, is the epitome of posh — so much so that she would never be caught dead in a T-shirt — and jeans.
So when she popped up wearing both in the preview, the internet collectively wondered: What the heck is going on? Even though the clip reveals that Emily is mourning her husband Richard (actor Edward Herrmann passed away in 2014), we were shocked Emily even owned a Candie's tee.
So when she popped up wearing both in the preview, the internet collectively wondered: What the heck is going on? Even though the clip reveals that Emily is mourning her husband Richard (actor Edward Herrmann passed away in 2014), we were shocked Emily even owned a Candie's tee.
Advertisement
A site I never thought I'd see: Emily Gilmore in jeans and a t-shirt pic.twitter.com/rnOUG8yNPT— Meredith (@naleydimera) October 25, 2016
Not to worry, GG fans. The show's costume designer Brenda Maben and actress Kelly Bishop shed some light on the mystery to Vanity Fair. "When someone loses a spouse that they’ve been very close to and been married to for years and years and years...the way you think, the way you dress, you don’t change that immediately. There’s a mourning period," Maben said.
Bishop added, "There’s a very specific reason, which is very — how can I say — there’s kind of a pop culture reference to it... It will all become very clear very quickly once the scene starts, and it will make a lot of people laugh.”
Okay, so the mystery isn't completely solved, but we'll take what we can get. And we have to give the duo props for making sure Emily still accessorizes her casual look with pearls.
Watch the full trailer again, below.
Bishop added, "There’s a very specific reason, which is very — how can I say — there’s kind of a pop culture reference to it... It will all become very clear very quickly once the scene starts, and it will make a lot of people laugh.”
Okay, so the mystery isn't completely solved, but we'll take what we can get. And we have to give the duo props for making sure Emily still accessorizes her casual look with pearls.
Watch the full trailer again, below.
Advertisement