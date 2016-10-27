Baby Judith's got nothing on us. Thanks to Sunday's offing of Abraham and Glenn on The Walking Dead's season 7 premiere, we've all turned into little crybabies. And to think, we once mourned the death of a Jeffrey Dean Morgan character. How could you, Denny?
Brace yourself for more waterworks, folks. Entertainment Weekly rounded up the Walking Dead cast to pay their respects to original cast member Steven Yeun, who played the beloved (and now dearly departed) Glenn. Andrew Lincoln (Rick), Norman Reedus (Daryl), and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) all have lovely memories of Yeun to share. At least, we think they do. It's so hard to make out the words with tears streaming down our face.
Want to torture yourself with their sweet sentiments? Read it and weep.
You can read more tributes to Yeun, here.
