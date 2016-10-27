Hillary Clinton is having a very nice 69th birthday. The Democratic presidential candidate has a huge lead in the polls, gave a confident and loose interview to The Breakfast Club, and is all smiles as America hopes that the end of the election tunnel is something other than the oncoming Trump Train. Here, look at her waving.
Before boarding her plane, @HillaryClinton says she's feeling "great" on her 69th birthday https://t.co/EQFigukt2V pic.twitter.com/oBNWucgcPW— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 26, 2016
Another reason she has to smile is her election night venue. That's because she'll be holding her party in the Javits Center, which has the largest glass ceiling in New York City. The symbolism was not lost on the Twitterati.
Advertisement
Reminder: The Javits Center, where Hillary Clinton is holding her election night party, has a literal glass ceiling pic.twitter.com/RvGLDx9cAc— Elliot Smilowitz (@SmiloTweets) October 26, 2016
Just in: Hillary Clinton will hold her election night event at Javits Center in Manhattan.— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 26, 2016
Get it? pic.twitter.com/crz9l2LWto
Apparently the choice of venue is also a shot at Trump, who badly wanted the building named for his family. Talk about killing two birds with one stone. Then again, those holding election night parties in glass venues shouldn't throw stones.
From the Art of the Deal: Trump so angry about the Javits Center he refused to go to its opening https://t.co/d3lZvCUeXk pic.twitter.com/3KWe4YLUp9— DENALI (@timothypmurphy) October 26, 2016
Hopefully the glass ceiling doesn't literally shatter, as that sounds expensive and dangerous. The event is streamable on hillaryclinton.com/live. But not, obviously, until November 8.
Related Video:
Related Video:
Advertisement