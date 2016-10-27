Hillary Clinton Says Death Row Records Inspires Her Fashion

Hillary Clinton's appearances on The Breakfast Club are always occasions for celebration. In April, she revealed that she carries hot sauce in her bag — specifically, Ninja Squirrel-brand hot sauce — on the morning talk show. This week, the presidential candidate returned to the program to drop another truth bomb that will probably have the more dimwitted corners of Twitter in a tizzy.
On her most recent appearance, Clinton responded to that insanely good tweet that points out the sartorial similarities between her debate pantsuits and the fashion of Death Row Records. And she didn't deny that there may have been some inspiration there.
We gone sit here and act like Hillary Clinton ain't been representing Death Row Records at all 3 debates? pic.twitter.com/z6ZWzQJ6O6— BlackGoldLuxury.com (@double_cupp_me) October 20, 2016
For those that don't have an otaku relationship with famous hip-hop kingpins, Death Row Records is the brainchild of Suge Knight. A former Rams player, he released seminal albums from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac. (Knight was even in the car with the latter rapper when he was shot in Las Vegas.) Most recently, Knight's been in the news due to a a lawsuit against Dr. Dre, alleging that Dre hired hit men to kill him in order to avoid paying out $300 million after Beats was purchased. Last year, he killed someone via hit and run. If none of that rings a bell, you may know Knight for this Diddy diss.
Now, back to The Breakfast Club: When Charlamagne Tha God pulled up the tweet likening the Democratic nominee to Death Row Records, Clinton came clean about her admiration for Knight, in a way.
“I think Death Row and a lot of other hip-hop fashion sources have influenced my look,” she told the hosts.
Watch her appearance below — it's worth it.
