Comic Book Author Target Of Harassment Over Feminist Cover

Kathryn Lindsay
Just whisper the word "feminism" and the trolls come running. That couldn't be clearer after what just happened to thriller writer and Mockingbird comic author Chelsea Cain. Mockingbird #8, released on October 19, sports a cover featuring the Marvel comics character wearing a T-shirt that reads "ASK ME ABOUT MY FEMINIST AGENDA."
Shortly after, Cain deleted her Twitter account.

What happened in between was a prime example of sexism in the comics industry, although it's hard to document since her account is now gone. However, Inverse quotes one of her Tweets as reading "My day job is writing thrillers. Bestsellers. Sold millions of copies. Never had to block people until I started writing comics."

It's clear that the word, specifically, is the problem, since as Inverse points out, Mockingbird has been feminist since the beginning. It's just never been so overtly branded as such, and it's making men on their laptops mad. Other users have drawn the same conclusion.
While Cain may feel unsafe on the website, other users have formed the hashtag #StandWithChelseaCain to show their support for the author and the feminism she represents.
Anyone passionate about equality and creativity is encouraged to join in so Cain can continue doing the work she loves.

Refinery29 has reached out to Cain for comment and will update when we hear back.
