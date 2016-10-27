Just whisper the word "feminism" and the trolls come running. That couldn't be clearer after what just happened to thriller writer and Mockingbird comic author Chelsea Cain. Mockingbird #8, released on October 19, sports a cover featuring the Marvel comics character wearing a T-shirt that reads "ASK ME ABOUT MY FEMINIST AGENDA."
Can we PLEASE get the cover of Mockingbird trending, to show our support for Chelsea and show these dinosaurs they can't win.#Mockingbird pic.twitter.com/wFRK7fW3uh— Ben Holliday (@bholliday) October 26, 2016
Shortly after, Cain deleted her Twitter account.
What happened in between was a prime example of sexism in the comics industry, although it's hard to document since her account is now gone. However, Inverse quotes one of her Tweets as reading "My day job is writing thrillers. Bestsellers. Sold millions of copies. Never had to block people until I started writing comics."
It's clear that the word, specifically, is the problem, since as Inverse points out, Mockingbird has been feminist since the beginning. It's just never been so overtly branded as such, and it's making men on their laptops mad. Other users have drawn the same conclusion.
Of course, the Mockingbird cover accurately represents the book and its lead character. And there's the real problem; it's feminist.— Andrew Wheeler (@Wheeler) October 26, 2016
While Cain may feel unsafe on the website, other users have formed the hashtag #StandWithChelseaCain to show their support for the author and the feminism she represents.
I can't believe it's 2016 and yet a woman gets attacked for nothing more than being a woman doing her job #StandWithChelseaCain— Jihane (@wakandaho) October 26, 2016
Comics are for everyone, not just people who look like you - Stand for diversity, stand for good characters, #StandWithChelseaCain— JASTA! (@JoeAsta) October 26, 2016
Women shouldn't be harassed for A) doing their damn job B) wanting to be treated like fully-fledged human beings. I #StandWithChelseaCain.— Jody Houser (@Jody_Houser) October 26, 2016
Anyone passionate about equality and creativity is encouraged to join in so Cain can continue doing the work she loves.
Refinery29 has reached out to Cain for comment and will update when we hear back.
