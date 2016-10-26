The first trailer for Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life premiered on Tuesday, sending hordes of fans into a tizzy of scrupulous theorizing and speculating about every single frame (ourselves included). While there is still much yet to be seen about what exactly the Netflix reboot will bring when it starts streaming on November 25, the sneak peek does indeed reveal a lot. From what we can tell, the four 90-minute episodes are written with diehard Gilmore Girls fans in mind. And we're not just talking about things like the appearance of all three of Rory's exes or the inclusion of fan-faves like Sookie and Michel. We're talking about every last detail — one of which you probably missed, and has a high potential of causing you to burst into tears.
An astute fan at BuzzFeed pointed out a positively heartbreaking subtlety in the scene at the funeral for the beloved Richard — Emily's husband, Lorelai's dad, and Rory's grandfather. (The actor who played him, Edward Hermann, died in 2014.) On the left end of a table baring tributes to Richard, there is what appears to be a vinyl album. If you zoom in, you can see that the album looks like one we've actually heard about on the show before, Chuck Berry: Live At The Fillmore.
As BuzzFeed notes, there is a scene in season 3, episode 10, where Lorelai and Rory are discussing Richard's upcoming birthday. Lorelai asks what Rory got him, and she says she chose the perfect present by... calling to ask what he wanted. Richard told her to get him Chuck Berry: Live At The Fillmore. And it looks like he really did treasure the gift. Wow. If the whole reboot is going to be as fantastically thought out as this scene, we have a feeling we're going to be going through several tissue boxes come Thanksgiving weekend.
