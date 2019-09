The first trailer for Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life premiered on Tuesday, sending hordes of fans into a tizzy of scrupulous theorizing and speculating about every single frame ( ourselves included ). While there is still much yet to be seen about what exactly the Netflix reboot will bring when it starts streaming on November 25, the sneak peek does indeed reveal a lot. From what we can tell, the four 90-minute episodes are written with diehard Gilmore Girls fans in mind. And we're not just talking about things like the appearance of all three of Rory's exes or the inclusion of fan-faves like Sookie and Michel. We're talking about every last detail — one of which you probably missed, and has a high potential of causing you to burst into tears.