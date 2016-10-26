The man charged with stalking supermodel Gigi Hadid was found mentally unfit to stand trial by a court-appointed psychologist on Tuesday, according to court papers obtained by PageSix.
New York Supreme Court Judge Micheal Obus ordered Marcell Porter, who was not present at the ruling, to be put under the custody of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Porter will remain under psychiatric care until he is found fit to stand trial.
The 35-year-old was arrested for attempting to break into Hadid's Soho apartment multiple times in 2015, prompting the 21-year-old to sell the home. Porter allegedly made bizarre comments to the superintendent at Hadid's building, and sent her a series of Facebook messages, according to the court papers.
Hadid is no stranger to fending off unwanted attention. In September, she was attacked by a serial celebrity harasser after a fashion show in Milan. She has not commented on the current case. We will update this story should further details arise.
