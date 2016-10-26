The Kardashians Want Lord Disick Back

May the Lord be with you, Khloé. And also with you, Kris.
In a new teaser clip from this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner persuade Scott Disick to bring back his Lord Disick alter ego in hopes that it will cheer him up. Disick has been vocal about feeling depressed since his split with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he has three children.
"My mom and I decided that we want to try to prevent any more of our family members from being stuck in a dark, sad place," Khloé explained.
To that end, she and Jenner broke out some Lord Disick paraphernalia, including an eye patch and a velvet flag which Disick promptly wrapped around him. He admitted that he thought people found the character "obnoxious," but was happy to keep up the act if that's what his loved ones wanted. Whether it has a positive impact on his mental health, however, remains to be seen.
Watch the Lord make a comeback in the clip below. Is the world ready for this?
