How Does Lady Gaga Have No Idea Who Benedict Cumberbatch Is?

Lady Gaga lives in a Lady Gaga-shaped bubble, as proven by her recent appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden. The singer was the latest star to take a ride in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke on October 25 to promote her new album, Joanne.
But when she wasn't singing lyrics to her own songs, or revealing that she wrote her best hits ("Poker Face," "Just Dance") in under 10 minutes, she's a little clueless to what else is going on in Hollywood. When Corden suggest that Gaga say "Benedict Cumberbatch" as a vocal warm-up she starts laughing, and barely audible, whispers "What is that?" Not even WHO. Corden continued with the joke, encouraging her to say "Benedict Cumberbatch is bloody good at Sherlock Holmes," but it's clear that she has literally no idea what he's talking about. How does Gaga have no idea who Cumberbatch is? Does Gaga only watch American Horror Story and listen to Joanne? I mean, it seems like it.
Cumberbatch is one of the biggest names in movies now, with his Doctor Strange franchise, successful stint on BBC as the fabled Sherlock Holmes, and 2015 Oscar nomination for The Imitation Game. It's safe to say that Gaga is definitely not a Cumberbitch. Sad, because that would be a pretty epic friendship.
