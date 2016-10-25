Tom Cruise has been one of Scientology's most vocal supporters, and despite criticism of the belief system, he hasn't wavered in his devotion.
At the Jack Reacher 2: Never Go Back premiere, ITV asked Cruise about Louis Theroux's My Scientology Movie, Us Weekly reports. The documentary captures some of Scientologists' most controversial practices, according to The Guardian, including a belittlement technique known as "bull-bait" and confinement to a trailer in the desert called "The Hole."
Unsurprisingly, Cruise said that the film hasn't lessened his devotion to his religion. "It’s something that has helped me incredibly in my life," he said. "I’ve been a Scientologist for over 30 years. It’s something, you know, without it, I wouldn’t be where I am. So it’s a beautiful religion. I’m very proud."
My Scientology Movie isn't the last attack to Cruise's religion that he'll have to field. Former Former Scientologist Leah Remini, one of Cruise's biggest critics, is currently creating a TV series about the church.
