If you're searching for the Halloween look that will fill your heart with the joyous light of 1,000 rainbows, look no further. This unicorn costume will send you galloping to the top of every best-dressed contest, though we're hoping the flossy-pink look becomes a must-have staple of our festival-wear for years to come. But the best part? It's easy to re-create.



Watch the video above for a quick tutorial in unicorn-ification: First, use a luminous foundation to give yourself that otherworldly glow. Next, dust a layer of heavenly sparkles across your forehead to highlight your horn. Finally, apply neon-pink eyeshadow all over your lids. Braid your hair to accentuate your glorious mane, and finish off the costume with glittery or feather accessories. Grab something pastel from your closet, pop on your horn (bonus points if you DIY one like this), and you're set.



Our Halloween motto: Always be yourself — unless you can be a unicorn.