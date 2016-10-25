After eons of being ignored by the fashion industry, plus-size women are finally having their moment in the spotlight. But, there are many who still feel left out, including those who don’t fall into the “plus-size” range, but aren’t “sample size,” either. And while those “inbetweenies” can shop most brands, they're still left wanting in terms of actual inclusion in both the body-positive movement and visual representation in clothing campaigns. One denim brand, however, has decided to focus all of its offerings on the “medium-size woman,” and we couldn’t be more excited.
Coco Cooper is a new U.S.-based premium denim line specifically crafted for curvy women who wear sizes 6 to 16. The “medium-sized woman” has recently received more attention in the body acceptance sphere, but it isn’t always in a positive way. Often mislabeled “plus-size,” although she's not actually shopping those categories, the medium-sized woman feels like a forgotten segment, an afterthought for many high-end brands that may offer a paltry few options in her size range, graded up from a very slim fit model, of course.
“No one really talks about the largest segment of the women's retail market — the inbetweenies,” Vanessa Wuergler, Coco Cooper’s marketing manager told Refinery29. “If they do, it’s for mass market and not the more elevated fashion categories. In general, designers focus on the smaller size range, and with that comes a particular fit. Over our years of working in the fashion business, we’ve heard countless women stress their frustration with finding a great pair of premium jeans that fit their natural shape. Our goal is to show the curvier, mid-size woman that she’s not forgotten... It’s important that every size range is fully represented and respected in the industry.” And although Coco Cooper’s current sole focus is on this mid-size range, Wuergler says the brand plans to expand and develop premium denim for plus-sizes, as well.
While the majority of high-end denim brands focus on slimmer, more narrow-hipped women and use a smaller fit model, Coco Cooper perfected a curvier mid-size style by fitting on a size 8. “Our jeans are specifically designed for your curves,” Wuergler said. “We’re using four-way stretch fabric with sculpt and hold technology that holds it all in and flatters your shape. Our mid-rise jeans also have a higher back rise, because no one likes bending over and having their business show. On top of that, we developed a booty-boosting design that make your assets look unbelievable.”
Of course, with elevated quality comes an elevated price point; all 11 of its designs ring in from $169 to $199. We typically consider bags, shoes, and coats to be an “investment piece,” but Coco Cooper’s founders think you should approach denim the same way. “Our jeans are meant to be an investment piece,” Wuergler adds. "The fabric is imported from Europe from one of the top sustainable denim mills in the world. The jeans are then manufactured in Los Angeles — sweatshop-free. It’s important to us to have our jeans American-made, with the manufacturing standards we believe in, and expert craftsmanship we can be proud of.”
Click through to see the collection in full. Here's to catering to all women: plus-size, sample-size, medium-size, and all the sizes in between.
Coco Cooper is a new U.S.-based premium denim line specifically crafted for curvy women who wear sizes 6 to 16. The “medium-sized woman” has recently received more attention in the body acceptance sphere, but it isn’t always in a positive way. Often mislabeled “plus-size,” although she's not actually shopping those categories, the medium-sized woman feels like a forgotten segment, an afterthought for many high-end brands that may offer a paltry few options in her size range, graded up from a very slim fit model, of course.
“No one really talks about the largest segment of the women's retail market — the inbetweenies,” Vanessa Wuergler, Coco Cooper’s marketing manager told Refinery29. “If they do, it’s for mass market and not the more elevated fashion categories. In general, designers focus on the smaller size range, and with that comes a particular fit. Over our years of working in the fashion business, we’ve heard countless women stress their frustration with finding a great pair of premium jeans that fit their natural shape. Our goal is to show the curvier, mid-size woman that she’s not forgotten... It’s important that every size range is fully represented and respected in the industry.” And although Coco Cooper’s current sole focus is on this mid-size range, Wuergler says the brand plans to expand and develop premium denim for plus-sizes, as well.
While the majority of high-end denim brands focus on slimmer, more narrow-hipped women and use a smaller fit model, Coco Cooper perfected a curvier mid-size style by fitting on a size 8. “Our jeans are specifically designed for your curves,” Wuergler said. “We’re using four-way stretch fabric with sculpt and hold technology that holds it all in and flatters your shape. Our mid-rise jeans also have a higher back rise, because no one likes bending over and having their business show. On top of that, we developed a booty-boosting design that make your assets look unbelievable.”
Of course, with elevated quality comes an elevated price point; all 11 of its designs ring in from $169 to $199. We typically consider bags, shoes, and coats to be an “investment piece,” but Coco Cooper’s founders think you should approach denim the same way. “Our jeans are meant to be an investment piece,” Wuergler adds. "The fabric is imported from Europe from one of the top sustainable denim mills in the world. The jeans are then manufactured in Los Angeles — sweatshop-free. It’s important to us to have our jeans American-made, with the manufacturing standards we believe in, and expert craftsmanship we can be proud of.”
Click through to see the collection in full. Here's to catering to all women: plus-size, sample-size, medium-size, and all the sizes in between.