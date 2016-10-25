Is the New York event of the year the Met Ball, or maybe the Tonys? No, it's the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade Presented by Beggin' and PetSmart. For 27 years, man's (and woman's) best friends have been parading their finest costumes for judges and two-legged spectators alike. This year, rain couldn't dampen the spirits of the competitors — the organizers estimate that more than 400 pooches came.
Participants were competing for thousands in cash prizes, though everyone got to go home with plenty of pats on the head from the 6,000 people who flocked to the small Manhattan park to witness the event. As usual, there were lots of topical costumes on hand, with plenty of Trumps and Hillarys, and even a Brad Pitt bull. Other dogs opted for classic movies and characters, such as Breakfast at Tiffany's or Batman. Still other dogs just left us scratching our heads, not sure what we were looking at. But one thing's for sure: They were all very good dogs.
Click through to see 30 of our favorite pups from the big day. Who knows, you might find some costume inspiration of your own.