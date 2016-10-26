The article offered a rundown of the 10 best contenders to be the first to carry the title of “Madam President.” Accompanying Clinton in the roundup were Elizabeth Dole, Dianne Feinstein, Maxine Waters, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and more — a who’s who of powerful women at the turn of the millennium.



Cheryl Higley, the author of the original article, told Refinery29 by email that Clinton topped that list for a reason. "For me, she had a more complete resume and a more visual national profile than most of the others," she wrote, though she added that she was not a political expert. "She had already established herself as an attorney, an advocate for families and children, had been a sitting first lady of a two-term popular president (for the most part), and had just won a seat in the Senate. It was clear she might have what it takes to chart a path to the presidency."