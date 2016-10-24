She's just being Miley. And sometimes, Miley gets a little too high.
"Wrecking Ball" singer, and all-around marijuana enthusiast Miley Cyrus did just that on Sunday night. The former Hannah Montana star, who was tasked with performing favorite karaoke tune "My Way" in honor of Bill Murray receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, seemingly forgot the lyrics to the tune shortly into her song. The reason is so very Cyrus.
"I fucked it up," she admitted to the audience. "I got too stoned. I smoked too much and forgot."
Cyrus doesn't keep her adoration for marijuana — which is legal for medicinal purposes in Cyrus' home state of California — a secret from her fans. Her Instagram account is a celebration of all things 4/20.
Cyrus may love weed, but hopefully next time she'll remember to smoke a little less before she has to sing in front of Bill Murray.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under federal law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
