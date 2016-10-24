Rumer Willis Defends Little Sister's Right To Show Her Nipples To The World

The closest of sisters would do anything for each other. For Rumer and Tallulah Willis, that includes supporting each other's decision to bare it all. Photographer Tyler Shields and 22-year-old Tallulah Willis shared a topless snap of Willis on Instagram — with her nipples censored, in accordance with the platform's standards. "Bloobs shouldn't have to be hidden but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #Provocateur," the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis playfully captioned the sexy shot — taking a clear swipe at Instagram's much-protested no-nipples policy.
Big sister Rumer wholeheartedly agrees. "Art is just a form of expression, whether it’s with music, dance, photography, all of it," the 28-year-old told People. "It’s hard for my [sic] to place judgement on anybody who puts things out there because it’s perfectly acceptable to show murder and violence... But if you show a woman’s breasts or her butt, somehow you’ve crossed a line." She makes a great point about the double standard when it comes to depicting violence and sexuality in the media, whether it's movies or social media. “In my opinion I think it’s a little crazy.” Well said, Rumer. Free the nipple, whether said nipple is related to you or not.
