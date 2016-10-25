I'm A Lifelong Republican & I'm Voting For Hillary Clinton

Since the DNC, we’ve expanded Republican Women For Hillary to nine states. And, as part of Together for America, I’ve been able to take our message to places like Wisconsin and Florida to meet the amazing Republican and Democratic volunteers campaigning for the woman I hope will be our next president. I’ve met folks from the United Kingdom and Ireland helping America out with our election so that the Brexit mentality doesn’t spread, Republicans working around the clock running field offices in Orlando, and conservative women who worry about being too public with their support of Hillary because they live in an open-carry state.



Back in May, I thought that Republican Women For Hillary would be a very limited-time-only adventure, and it would neatly end with the election.



But these women’s voices are not confined to this cycle — there is so much that will have to be done starting on November 9 to repair the damage that has been done to the Republican Party and heal the hate that Trump has unleashed in America.



In those early days as a GOP Clinton supporter, I thought my life as a garden variety Republican would return to normal post-election. But now, given all I’ve seen and experienced, I’m so glad it won’t.



We need to see our country move in the right direction, and I’m proud to be a part of that.