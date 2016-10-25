Living on a budget can be a drag, especially at dinnertime. You love splurging on your favorite meals, but when you're working with abbreviated funds, that isn’t always possible. Believe it or not, restaurant chefs know what it’s like when you’ve got to cook AND watch your wallet at the same time. Food Network chef Alex Guarnaschelli loves the challenge of cooking on the cheap. "The best are budget meals that skimp on money but not on flavor, like simple baked potatoes, roasted carrots, slow cooked onions and braised cabbage. Such simple easy things make a budget easy to respect.”
In order to get some recipe ideas that over deliver on taste even while scrimping on cost, we asked top chefs to give us their go-to cheap meals and best cost-cutting kitchen secrets. Keep reading, and prepare to feel zero regret as you plan your next dinner at home.
