Simone Biles & Her Fans Respond To Haters Over Her Jake Miller Video

Biles responded to the hateful critiques in a tweet on Thursday night, writing, "everyone forgets that I have feelings also." The athlete's supporters are out in full force, expressing how much they love the star, pledging to defend her against any meanies. "To hell with the haters. You're doing more than they could ever do. Let em tweet away with their miserable selves," one supporter wrote. "Continue being a light that you are Simone!" encouraged another.