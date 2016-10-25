Most of us have had those weeks when we're just too tired, too busy, or too lazy to wash our damn hair. So we extend its life by a second day, or a third...or a fourth. But this doesn't necessarily mean we're pros at making our dirty hair look fabulous. We're always on the hunt for tips and tricks that will make our actually-woke-up-like-this styles a whole lot better — and there's no one better to teach us than Dove celebrity stylist Mark Townsend.
He's worked with a ton of our favorite actresses and actresses-turned-businesswomen (Olsen twins, we're looking at you), and is dry shampoo's biggest fan — so we knew we were in good hands. With Rachel McAdams as inspiration, we re-created a chic half-up look that hides greasy roots in an instant.
With a solid half-bottle of dry shampoo, Townsend prepped the short, wavy hair and then randomly twisted a few strands around a curling iron. Finger-brushing out the ends, he pulled the top of the hair back from above the crown. If you have a lot of layers, he recommends taking them piece-by-piece and pinning each one in for a secure hold. Once the hair was secured, Townsend topped off the look with a chic, gold hair accessory and a couple spritzes of sea-salt spray for some added texture. We have a feeling our lazy mornings will finally turn into good hair days.
He's worked with a ton of our favorite actresses and actresses-turned-businesswomen (Olsen twins, we're looking at you), and is dry shampoo's biggest fan — so we knew we were in good hands. With Rachel McAdams as inspiration, we re-created a chic half-up look that hides greasy roots in an instant.
With a solid half-bottle of dry shampoo, Townsend prepped the short, wavy hair and then randomly twisted a few strands around a curling iron. Finger-brushing out the ends, he pulled the top of the hair back from above the crown. If you have a lot of layers, he recommends taking them piece-by-piece and pinning each one in for a secure hold. Once the hair was secured, Townsend topped off the look with a chic, gold hair accessory and a couple spritzes of sea-salt spray for some added texture. We have a feeling our lazy mornings will finally turn into good hair days.
Advertisement