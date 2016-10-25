Story from Celebrity Beauty

The Dirty-Hair Style You Need To Try If You Have A Short Cut

Samantha Sasso
Most of us have had those weeks when we're just too tired, too busy, or too lazy to wash our damn hair. So we extend its life by a second day, or a third...or a fourth. But this doesn't necessarily mean we're pros at making our dirty hair look fabulous. We're always on the hunt for tips and tricks that will make our actually-woke-up-like-this styles a whole lot better — and there's no one better to teach us than Dove celebrity stylist Mark Townsend.

He's worked with a ton of our favorite actresses and actresses-turned-businesswomen (Olsen twins, we're looking at you), and is dry shampoo's biggest fan — so we knew we were in good hands. With Rachel McAdams as inspiration, we re-created a chic half-up look that hides greasy roots in an instant.

With a solid half-bottle of dry shampoo, Townsend prepped the short, wavy hair and then randomly twisted a few strands around a curling iron. Finger-brushing out the ends, he pulled the top of the hair back from above the crown. If you have a lot of layers, he recommends taking them piece-by-piece and pinning each one in for a secure hold. Once the hair was secured, Townsend topped off the look with a chic, gold hair accessory and a couple spritzes of sea-salt spray for some added texture. We have a feeling our lazy mornings will finally turn into good hair days.
