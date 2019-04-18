The very best movies are like friends. You spend an hour or two with them, fall in love, and then revisit them all the time. As time goes on, you change, and your attitude towards your favorites evolves. Suddenly, a film that once seemed like a masterpiece starts to annoy you. Maybe you don't have anything in common anymore. Others you may have overlooked in the past now seem like a perfect match.
But the best movie friendships never change — once a dynamic duo, always a dynamic duo. We've pulled together some of our favorite onscreen BFFs of all time as proof. So, sit back (preferably with a glass of wine, some quality chocolate, and your own inner circle) and enjoy some of the best platonic relationships of all time.