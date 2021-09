The very best movies are like friends. (And god knows that's even more true after living in and out of lockdowns.) You spend an hour or two with them, fall in love, and then revisit them all the time. As time goes on, you change, and your attitude towards your favourites evolves . Suddenly, a film that once seemed like a masterpiece starts to annoy you. Maybe you don't have anything in common anymore. Others you may have overlooked in the past now seem like a perfect match.