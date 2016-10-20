Well, this is interesting. Shortly after Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer announced their divorce, TMZ published photos of the actor whispering into Sofia Richie's ear at the club 1 OAK in West Hollywood.
Of course, a whisper does not a relationship make. But boy, what a random match that would be, especially given that she's 18 and he's 41. Richie recently broke up with Justin Bieber, who's 22.
TMZ asked Richie if the rumors were true while she and Paris Hilton were walking into the restaurant Catch. As expected, she responded, "Are you fucking joking?" Hilton stood up for her and asked the paparazzi to back off.
Wait, but why is 36-year-old Hilton hanging out with her former Simple Life co-star Nicole's little sister? Now, THAT could be the most random relationship of the moment.
