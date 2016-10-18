Tobey Maguire & Wife Jennifer Meyer Announce Separation

Another long-term celebrity couple has announced their split. Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer are separating after nine years of marriage, as People reports.
The former couple wed in 2007 and have two children together: daughter Ruby, age 9, and son Otis, age 7. The parents told the magazine in a joint statement that their "first priority remains raising [their] children together with enduring love, respect, and friendship.”
Maguire and Meyer met in early 2003 and kept their relationship fairly low-profile. The pair welcomed their daughter Ruby in 2006, nine months before their September 2007 wedding in Hawaii.
Meyer, daughter of vice chairman of NBCUniversal Ron Meyer, is a renowned jewelry designer who serves a high-profile clientele. Meyer recently designed wedding rings for friends Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston and has created pieces for Blake Lively, Courteney Cox, and Beyoncé.
Though the two are parting ways, it's clear that Maguire and Meyer have always made parenting a priority. Shortly after Ruby's birth, Maguire's Spider-Man 3 co-star Bryce Dallas Howard commended the pair on their parenting skills, telling People: “One of the most important people during my pregnancy was Jennifer Meyer... She is just an incredibly mindful parent. I mean, they both are, I really wanted to follow their example in every way. ”
The former couple wed in 2007 and have two children together: daughter Ruby, age 9, and son Otis, age 7. The parents told the magazine in a joint statement that their "first priority remains raising [their] children together with enduring love, respect, and friendship.”
Maguire and Meyer met in early 2003 and kept their relationship fairly low-profile. The pair welcomed their daughter Ruby in 2006, nine months before their September 2007 wedding in Hawaii.
Meyer, daughter of vice chairman of NBCUniversal Ron Meyer, is a renowned jewelry designer who serves a high-profile clientele. Meyer recently designed wedding rings for friends Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston and has created pieces for Blake Lively, Courteney Cox, and Beyoncé.
Though the two are parting ways, it's clear that Maguire and Meyer have always made parenting a priority. Shortly after Ruby's birth, Maguire's Spider-Man 3 co-star Bryce Dallas Howard commended the pair on their parenting skills, telling People: “One of the most important people during my pregnancy was Jennifer Meyer... She is just an incredibly mindful parent. I mean, they both are, I really wanted to follow their example in every way. ”
Advertisement