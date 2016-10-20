Eva Amurri Gave Her Baby Boy A Major Moniker

Don't you just love it when there's a new celebrity baby name at which to marvel?
The latest is Mr. Major James Martino. The baby boy is the second child for actress Eva Amurri and her husband Kyle Martino. He's also the second grandchild for Amurri's mother, Susan Sarandon. Big sister Marlowe is two years old.
“It is with so much gratitude and joy that Kyle, Marlowe, and I announce the arrival of our sweet boy,” the former Californication star shared in a newsletter for her Happily Eva After blog, People reports. “Our hearts are bursting. Our family is complete. Thank you so much for all of your love and support.”
Major was born at home on October 19. The newborn weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 22 inches long. Sounds fairly major, no?
