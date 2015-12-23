After nine weeks postpartum, Amurri Martino writes, she had sex with her husband, Kyle — and according to her, the experience was "terrible."



"In my opinion, having sex for the first time after birthing a baby feels like having sex for the first time ever," Amurri Martino writes. "It's awkward, emotional, and extremely painful." As her gynecologist explained to her, "your body isn't making any of its own lubrication," which can make postpartum sex more painful.



Amurri Martino writes that while she and her husband returned to their normal sex life about a year after their daughter was born, she felt that "the number one thing that would have helped us as a couple transition faster and more easily into our life post-baby was to focus much more on us." She stresses the importance of taking personal time, including redeveloping an active sex life, after childbirth.



As for improving post-baby sex, Amurri Martino offers a few tips of her own: Use lube and wine, and bubble baths don't hurt, either. But above all, the actress writes, "Give yourself a break. You created a human. You brought a new and perfect life into the world. You are not how you have sex, or who you have sex with."



Amen.

