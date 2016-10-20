Once again, Donald Trump pulled a Mariah Carey when talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin at the final presidential debate.
"I never met Putin. This is not my best friend," he said.
But way back when, the GOP nominee seemed to have other plans.
Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow - if so, will he become my new best friend?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2013
Twitter sleuths dug up the 2013 tweet after Trump denied knowing the Russian leader at his final face-off against Hillary Clinton. Unsurprisingly, it became the most retweeted post of the night.
The tweet was sent ahead of the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. For more debate coverage, check out our Refinery29's full coverage of the 2016 election, here.
