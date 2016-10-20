While some of us channel our election stress into ice cream and naps, Eminem channels his frustration into music. While the rapper is currently working on a new album, he dropped a surprise single on Wednesday titled "Campaign Speech." It's not just about the election, but is filled with references to different figures and characters, including a pointed burn at Donald Trump.
The song is as raw and harsh as 2016 has felt, and touches on some extremely sensitive issues, starting first with presidential nominee Donald Trump.
"You say Trump don't kiss ass like a puppet 'cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin'," he says in the song. "And that's what you wanted: a f—in' loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button who doesn't have to answer to no one."
He also references George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin. The lyrics read, "I'm givin' Daniel Pantaleo a refresher course, on excessive force and pressure points, and dressin' George Zimmerman in a fluorescent orange, dress and four inch heels to address the court, with a bullseye on his back, his whole chest and torso, are left on the doorsteps of Trayvon's dad as a present for him."
He went back and forth between issues, touching on people from Dylann Roof ("Send Dylann Roof through the windshield of the Benz") to Orange Is the New Black's Piper Chapman. In every case, he almost (or some might argue, does) crosses the line, but that's to be expected. Listen to the full song below:
The song is as raw and harsh as 2016 has felt, and touches on some extremely sensitive issues, starting first with presidential nominee Donald Trump.
"You say Trump don't kiss ass like a puppet 'cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin'," he says in the song. "And that's what you wanted: a f—in' loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button who doesn't have to answer to no one."
He also references George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin. The lyrics read, "I'm givin' Daniel Pantaleo a refresher course, on excessive force and pressure points, and dressin' George Zimmerman in a fluorescent orange, dress and four inch heels to address the court, with a bullseye on his back, his whole chest and torso, are left on the doorsteps of Trayvon's dad as a present for him."
He went back and forth between issues, touching on people from Dylann Roof ("Send Dylann Roof through the windshield of the Benz") to Orange Is the New Black's Piper Chapman. In every case, he almost (or some might argue, does) crosses the line, but that's to be expected. Listen to the full song below:
Advertisement