Now that Jimmy's got closure on his dad and their toxic relationship and Edgar's got weed , it's time to work on Gretchen's issues. Through the therapy storyline , we get a birds eye view into Gretchen's relationship with her mother, which was apparently involved locking her in her room without sheets and pillows if she lost a tennis match -- which Gretchen delusionally calls "baller ass bomb" behavior.Rather than tackle it head-on, though, Gretch opts to strike a deal with her therapist wherein she vows to fix all of her friends. Yeah, it is going exactly where you think it's going. Obviously, her therapist disagrees with this, which only hardens Gretchen's resolve.She starts with Jimmy, who is not writing his terrible erotic period novel with far too many mentions of the word moist and instead "playing, literally, the world's most boring [computer] game." She takes his router and that's one down. The ease with which this happens, because Jimmy truly has not a leg to stand on to justify his laziness, gives her a false sense of confidence about how easy it will be to fix everyone's problems. Except, as soon as she leaves he heads out to the Silverlake Reservoir. This problem remains unsolved and Jimmy sprains his ankle.