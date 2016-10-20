

Cut to Lindsay and Paul -- the former is having sex with Raul while the latter watches and reads US Weekly aloud to them. Linds tells her problem to Gretch over pancakes the next day, Gretch explains that she's cuckolding Paul and tell her to take what she wants like a winner, calling her bossiness "material." Ooooookay. Lindsay takes her newfound knowledge to Paul, who goes way overboard and buys a cock cage to stop his erections while he watches her have sex with other men. It ends in injury and a "help me!" text to Gretchen, who finds this problem to be also not solved.



When she finds Edgar making YouTube videos as Dr. Weed, she berates him for wasting his time for free and instead sets him up with a journalist looking to shoot a video on how weed is helping veterans. The guy turns the video into a pro-weed video that is not on message with what Edgar was saying at all. He's pissed to be turned into a pawn of their movement, rather than talking about alternative treatments for veterans. Problem: unsolved.



In the end, Gretchen finds herself frustrated and gives in to the theraputic process. Finally.