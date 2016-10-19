This election cycle will go down in history as triggering the most surprising chain of events from presidential candidates. Given the amount of lying, sexual assault, and tweets surrounding it, it makes even the most sane person question what's going on. In polarizing times like these, the power of the celebrity as an influencer is stronger than ever. Whether that's good or bad is up for debate, but it's undeniable. New York magazine recently wrote about this issue in a piece called "Taylor Swift Will Not Save Us From Donald Trump," and they're right. A pop singer isn't meant to mend a country being torn apart by an insane election, but as a self-identified feminist and role model for girls, it is interesting that mum has been the word for her.
Though it's unfair to pinpoint Swift as the only silent feminist this election. There are a few other vocal feminists who have avoided the soap box over the past several months. It would be nice if a few of these leaders in the entertainment world reacted to the recent flood of stories about Trump's sexual abuse allegations and recorded comments about sexual assault. These women don't need to speak out to the extent that other notable women have like Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, and Meryl Streep, but something is always better than nothing.
If you love Oprah and Oprah endorses Hillary Clinton, that matters. If you love Scott Baio (lol) and Scott Baio endorses Donald Trump, that too matters. If you love Taylor Swift, and Taylor Swift endorses no one... do you see where I'm going? Celebrities should not be put on a political pedestal, but their actions and inactions do go unnoticed in this highly-politicized climate.
Are these women practicing self-preservation, in order to not alienate fans, or are they avoiding the mic during one of the most important elections of our time?
Are these women practicing self-preservation, in order to not alienate fans or do they really, truly have nothing to say?
Though it's unfair to pinpoint Swift as the only silent feminist this election. There are a few other vocal feminists who have avoided the soap box over the past several months. It would be nice if a few of these leaders in the entertainment world reacted to the recent flood of stories about Trump's sexual abuse allegations and recorded comments about sexual assault. These women don't need to speak out to the extent that other notable women have like Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, and Meryl Streep, but something is always better than nothing.
If you love Oprah and Oprah endorses Hillary Clinton, that matters. If you love Scott Baio (lol) and Scott Baio endorses Donald Trump, that too matters. If you love Taylor Swift, and Taylor Swift endorses no one... do you see where I'm going? Celebrities should not be put on a political pedestal, but their actions and inactions do go unnoticed in this highly-politicized climate.
Are these women practicing self-preservation, in order to not alienate fans, or are they avoiding the mic during one of the most important elections of our time?
Are these women practicing self-preservation, in order to not alienate fans or do they really, truly have nothing to say?