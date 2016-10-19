It turns out Sarah Jessica Parker's encounters with exes are far less dramatic and awkward than Carrie Bradshaw's. On Tuesday, she told Howard Stern about meeting with Robert Downey Jr. 24 years after their 1991 breakup, and it sounds remarkably painless.
"It was really nice," she said. "It was surprisingly not weird."
She explained that despite all the time that had passed, they still had enough in common to connect over. "We were 18 when we met and fundamentally we are sort of the same," she said. "I think the difference is he has a family and a wife and obviously his career is a massive thing, but I think his true nature — it was completely familiar."
It sounds like it was one of those relationships that didn't work out but also didn't involve any hostility. "I always felt very affectionate towards him," she said. "I never didn’t care about his well being."
Us Weekly points out that Downey Jr. also had positive things to say about Parker on The Howard Stern Show. "I wanna check in with someone I shared a big part of my life with and say 'Hi,'" he told Stern last year.
Looks like they got that opportunity and it was healing for both of them.
