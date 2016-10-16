Anyone who's ever watched Sex and the City knows that Carrie Bradshaw believes in true love. She wants that "can't eat, can't sleep" love. And according to Sarah Jessica Parker, that's pretty "childish."
In an interview with Jane Pauley for CBS Sunday Morning, Parker talked about her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw. While being associated with Bradshaw is "a privilege," Parker acknowledged that Carrie's ideas about love aren't totally realistic.
"[Carrie Bradshaw] was so romantic," said Pauley. "You know, it had to be love, love, love, love all the time. It's a sparkle."
Parker interrupts Pauley to add that it's "childish, in a way."
If that seems like harsh criticism, take comfort in the fact that SJP also acknowledged how lucky she is to have played Bradshaw and how much she loves the fans.
“I feel we are a fairly intimate group, this gang of 10 million that watch the show," said Parker. "So I feel it behooves me to be responsible to [them], and for every single thing I do.”
She also noted that if you're holding out for a third Sex and the City movie, it would be best not to hold your breath. Parker said that the idea “rests in the butler’s pantry. It’s not on the table, but somebody is holding it fairly nearby.”
