Another Male Beauty Blogger Is Going Viral For This Amazing Reason

We're big believers in the power of makeup around here. Sure, a great highlighter or red lipstick can help you look awake and polished — but it can also change the way you feel.
If you follow beauty vlogger Matt Tronconi on YouTube, then you already know he's an expert at transformations. To wit: In one recent video, he transforms himself into a Kardashian, and the results are downright remarkable. His mother, Joanne Tronconi, also stars in his videos, but this tutorial has a secondary purpose.
In the above video, watch as Joanne breaks down her makeup routine. After she applies her base, Matt steps in to finish her look. As he walks through the process, he also uses the opportunity to talk viewers through the stereotypes associated with Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome, a condition that affects blood vessels, soft tissues, and bones. It also causes port-wine birthmarks, which Joanne chooses to cover with a strategic, and very effective, foundation routine. Seeing as it hits especially close to home for the makeup artist, it's so inspiring to see him use his talent to help his mom feel great.
"Many people stare, comment, come up with their own conclusions...but I'm here today to show you that I use makeup to make myself feel beautiful," she tells the camera. It's more proof that makeup is for the wearer, not anyone else.
Of course, the video also holds a super convincing product recommendation: Joanne shares how she applies and sets her foundation, DermaBlend, a pigmented formula great for concealing, well, just about anything you want to cover, from tattoos to birthmarks.
"I hope you've learned something. And listen, we're all beautiful in our own way!" she concludes — and we couldn't agree more.
If you follow beauty vlogger Matt Tronconi on YouTube, then you already know he's an expert at transformations. To wit: In one recent video, he transforms himself into a Kardashian, and the results are downright remarkable. His mother, Joanne Tronconi, also stars in his videos, but this tutorial has a secondary purpose.
In the above video, watch as Joanne breaks down her makeup routine. After she applies her base, Matt steps in to finish her look. As he walks through the process, he also uses the opportunity to talk viewers through the stereotypes associated with Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome, a condition that affects blood vessels, soft tissues, and bones. It also causes port-wine birthmarks, which Joanne chooses to cover with a strategic, and very effective, foundation routine. Seeing as it hits especially close to home for the makeup artist, it's so inspiring to see him use his talent to help his mom feel great.
"Many people stare, comment, come up with their own conclusions...but I'm here today to show you that I use makeup to make myself feel beautiful," she tells the camera. It's more proof that makeup is for the wearer, not anyone else.
Of course, the video also holds a super convincing product recommendation: Joanne shares how she applies and sets her foundation, DermaBlend, a pigmented formula great for concealing, well, just about anything you want to cover, from tattoos to birthmarks.
"I hope you've learned something. And listen, we're all beautiful in our own way!" she concludes — and we couldn't agree more.
Advertisement